Seven Criminals Jailed Across London and South East in July for Burglary, Drug Dealing, Loan Sharking and Stalking

A burglar who left a family too frightened to feel safe in their own home, a county lines drug boss, an illegal loan shark and one of the first people jailed under new gender-based harassment laws are among seven offenders sentenced to prison during July. The convictions span offences including burglary, organised drug supply, illegal money lending, stalking and assaults on emergency workers.

Burglar Left Family Feeling Unsafe

Cyrus Caesar, 25, of Sidcup, was sentenced to 14 months in prison after burgling a home in Longmead Drive, Sidcup. The victims returned home with their two young grandsons to find the conservatory door ripped from its hinges and around £2,000 worth of jewellery, including sentimental items, stolen. The family said the burglary had left their grandchildren frightened to stay at the house, fearing the offenders could return.

Luxury Car Thief Jailed

Liam Carroll, 22, of Wallington, was jailed for three years after stealing luxury vehicles worth more than £171,500 from homes across Surrey and south London. Between July 2024 and October 2025, Carroll targeted sleeping homeowners, stealing keys before driving away in high-value vehicles including a Porsche 911, BMW i5 Touring, BMW 520D and Mercedes GLB.

Illegal Loan Shark Sentenced

Alexander Ali Baba, 66, of Morden, received a 12-month prison sentence after running an illegal money lending operation. Investigators found he had issued around 2,275 loans worth more than £4.7 million, demanding repayments totalling approximately £6.6 million. During searches, officers seized more than £155,000 in cash alongside handwritten records documenting the loans.

County Lines Gang Boss Jailed

Keian Creary, 33, of Orpington, was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for running the “Cash Line” county lines operation, supplying heroin and cocaine from London into Southend. The court heard he oversaw the trafficking of Class A drugs into Essex and was described by prosecutors as an aggressive organiser of the network.

Landmark Conviction for Abuse of Female Paramedic

Ahmed Sheiki Ahmed, 40, of Southwark, became one of the first people jailed under new gender-based harassment legislation introduced earlier this year. He was sentenced to three months in prison after admitting directing misogynistic abuse towards a female paramedic while she was treating him and attempting to grab her. The victim said she hoped the conviction would encourage more women to report similar abuse.

Drug Dealer Caught With £20,000 Worth of Class A Drugs

Rishik Parmar, 21, of Croydon, was jailed for two years and six months after Essex Police dismantled the “Fifty” county lines drugs operation. Officers recovered around £20,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine, £2,700 in cash, mobile phones and SIM cards following his arrest in Colchester. He also admitted threatening another person with a knife.

Serial Stalker Imprisoned

Daniel Davidson, 24, of Eltham, was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison after stalking a woman and assaulting her while on bail. The court heard he repeatedly contacted the victim, attended her home and threatened self-harm. Magistrates were told Davidson had previously stalked two other women, including one whose ITV account he accessed before renaming her watch list with disturbing titles intended to intimidate her. The court concluded he posed an ongoing risk to women, making an immediate custodial sentence necessary. Police and prosecutors said the cases demonstrate the continued focus on targeting offenders responsible for violent crime, organised drug supply, exploitation and offences that leave lasting impacts on victims and communities.