Search and Rescue Operation Launched After Two Firefighting Helicopters Collide Battling Greek Wildfire

A major search and rescue operation is underway after two firefighting helicopters collided while tackling a wildfire west of Athens, with four crew members believed to have been on board. The collision happened near Psatha, in the Attica region of Greece, during an aerial firefighting mission on Sunday. Greece’s Fire Department confirmed the incident involved two Bell firefighting helicopters, both leased to support the country’s wildfire response. Each helicopter was carrying two crew members, meaning four people were aboard at the time of the collision.

Mid-Air Collision During Firefighting Mission

According to Greek authorities, the helicopters had been deployed to tackle a wildfire burning in the Psatha area after taking off from Elefsina Military Airport, west of Athens. The aircraft collided while carrying out water-dropping operations over the fire. Officials have not yet confirmed the circumstances leading to the crash.

Large-Scale Rescue Effort

Emergency services immediately launched a multi-agency search and rescue operation. Firefighters, police officers, coastguard personnel and military units have all been deployed to locate the helicopter crews and assess the crash site. Authorities have not yet released information regarding the condition of those on board.

Investigation Launched

Greek investigators have begun examining the circumstances surrounding the collision. The inquiry is expected to focus on:

The helicopters’ flight paths.

Radio communications between the aircraft.

Weather and wind conditions.

Operational procedures during the firefighting mission.

Officials say it is too early to determine the cause of the crash.

Dangerous Conditions

The Psatha region has experienced repeated wildfires in recent years due to its dry vegetation, mountainous terrain and strong summer winds. These conditions can cause fires to spread rapidly and make aerial firefighting particularly hazardous. Aviation experts describe wildfire suppression as one of the most dangerous forms of flying, with pilots often operating at low altitude in poor visibility while multiple aircraft work simultaneously over active firegrounds.

Challenging Wildfire Season

The collision comes as Greece continues to battle one of its most challenging wildfire seasons in recent years. Firefighters remain deployed across multiple regions as prolonged drought, high temperatures and strong winds continue to fuel major blazes. In recent years, Greece has increasingly relied on leased helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, alongside assistance from the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, to strengthen its aerial firefighting capability during periods of extreme wildfire activity. The search and rescue operation remains ongoing, with further updates expected as authorities establish the fate of the four crew members and continue investigating the cause of the collision.