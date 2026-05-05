Taxi Driver Abdulhamid Alammar Jailed for Sexual Assaults in East Sussex

Abdulhamid Alammar, 35, a taxi driver from St Leonards, East Sussex, has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents. The offences took place between November 2024 and April 2025, involving victims in Hastings and the surrounding area. Lewes Crown Court heard details of the attacks and handed down a lengthy sentence alongside a sexual harm prevention order.

Sexual Assault Conviction

Alammar was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her 30s after diverting her to a secluded spot instead of taking her home in November 2024. The court also heard about another assault reported by a different victim in Hastings in April 2025. These charges formed the basis of his conviction.

Severe Court Sentence

The judge at Lewes Crown Court sentenced Alammar to three years’ imprisonment. Additionally, the court imposed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order to restrict his actions post-release and placed him on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely, ensuring ongoing monitoring.

Impact On Community Safety

This case highlights concerns about trusted local services being exploited and reinforces the importance of vigilance and reporting. Police and local authorities emphasise community safety and the need for victims to come forward.