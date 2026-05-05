Technology Boss Jailed for Child Sexual Assault in Erith Case

Sumesh Puthiyaveetil, a former technology executive from Erith now living in St Albans, was sentenced to three years in prison at Woolwich Crown Court on May 1 after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child under 13 a decade ago. The victim’s repeated attempts to disclose the abuse were initially dismissed by adults, prolonging the trauma.

Victims Struggle Ignored

The court heard how the child’s early disclosures were repeatedly disbelieved by those around them, allowing the abuse to continue unnoticed for years. Judge Charlotte Welsh described this as a tragic failure compounded by emotional blackmail imposed on the victim.

Offenders Admission

When confronted with the allegations, Puthiyaveetil admitted the offences but threatened suicide if police were informed. Despite this, the judge ruled that an immediate custodial sentence was necessary to reflect the severity of his crimes.

Defence Seeks Leniency

Defence counsel Ali Naseem Bajwar KC urged for a suspended sentence, highlighting Puthiyaveetil’s sincere remorse and ongoing therapy to address his behaviour. Mr Bajwar also emphasised the social stigma and professional consequences the conviction already imposed.

Judge Upholds Sentence

Judge Welsh rejected claims that the prison term would unduly harm Puthiyaveetil’s family or business, stating that damages to the business reputation result from his conviction, not the sentence. Puthiyaveetil will serve half of the sentence in custody, followed by release on licence.