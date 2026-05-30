Man Dies After Escaping Custody Van Near Welwyn North

A man in his 40s died after being struck by a train following his escape from a custody van travelling from Stevenage police station on the A1(M) motorway. The incident occurred on Thursday, 28 May, near Welwyn North station, with British Transport Police and Hertfordshire Police responding and launching a search.

Escape From Custody Van

Police confirmed the man broke out of the custody van shortly after 9am on the motorway. An altercation inside the vehicle left two transport staff injured and taken to hospital.

Body Found On Railway Tracks

At around 9.40am, officers located the man’s body on railway tracks just south of Stevenage. Formal identification is pending, but the family has been informed by Hertfordshire Police.

Police And Iopc Investigation

Hertfordshire Police have referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and are preparing a file for the coroner. A police presence remains in the area as inquiries continue to establish full circumstances.

Joint Police Statement

Both Hertfordshire Police and British Transport Police confirmed the death and reassured the public that investigations are ongoing, with safety measures staying in place around the area.