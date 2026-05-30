16-Year-Old Charlie Noble 12th UK Heatwave Open Water Drowning

A 16-year-old boy, Charlie Noble, tragically became the 12th victim of open water drowning during the recent UK heatwave. His body was recovered last night from Bracklinn Falls near Callander, Stirling. Police Scotland confirmed the death is not suspicious following their response to reports of a swimmer in distress.

Heatwave Drives Drowning Count

Charlie’s death adds to a mounting toll as extreme temperatures have led to 12 drowning fatalities across the UK. Earlier this week, another 16-year-old, Muhammad Secka, drowned at Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham, highlighting the dangers youths face during the heatwave.

Heartfelt Tributes Flood In

Family and friends mourn Charlie with profound sadness. His father, Tam Noble, changed his profile photo to his son’s image amid an outpouring of condolences. Those close to Charlie described him as a lovely boy, expressing deep sympathy for the grieving family.

Authorities Warn On Water Safety

The UK Health Security Agency has issued heat health alerts, emphasising risks like cold-water shock and drowning during outdoor water activities. Officials urge caution, especially for vulnerable groups, as temperatures soared to 35C in parts of the country.

Weather Forecast Shifts

The Met Office predicts a sharp change with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected this weekend. Despite cooler temperatures, above-average warmth will remain in southern and eastern areas, underscoring ongoing safety concerns.