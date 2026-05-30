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BUSINESS BOOM Accrington Lancashire Faces Alarm Over 36 Turkish Barbers And 14 Vape Shops

Accrington Lancashire Faces Alarm Over 36 Turkish Barbers And 14 Vape Shops

The Lancashire town of Accrington is under scrutiny after revealing an unusually high number of 36 Turkish barbers and 14 vape shops operating locally. With a male population of around 13,000, this saturation raises questions about the viability of these businesses and concerns over potential illegal activity. Trading Standards officers report difficulties conducting inspections amid intimidation, raising alarms about possible organised crime use.

Unrealistic Business Numbers

Industry calculations show that each barber would need at least 10 haircuts a day to sustain operations. Given the population and typical customer flow, locals would average just three visits per shop daily, creating a significant financial shortfall estimated at £2.62 million annually across these barbers.

Crime Suspicion Rises

Authorities and analysts suspect some of these high-density shops may serve as fronts for money laundering and other illicit activities. Reports detail Trading Standards officers facing hostility, including being spat at and locked inside premises during inspections, adding to growing concerns about unlawful operations.

High Street Changes Amp Impact

The dominance of barbers, vape shops, phone repair outlets, discount stores, and betting shops has displaced traditional retail such as clothing and shoe stores in Accrington’s town centre — a trend mirrored in other UK towns. This shift impacts local shopping diversity and community character.

Government Crackdown Planned

In response, the UK government has launched a £30 million High Street Organised Crime Unit aimed at investigating suspicious businesses nationwide, including barbershops and vape outlets suspected of being involved in criminal activity. The unit’s success will be closely watched in towns like Accrington.

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