Emergency services were called to Catford Broadway, Lewisham, at 1.10pm on May 29 after a man in his 40s was stabbed during a fight. The Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Quick Police Response

Met officers arrived swiftly at the scene following reports of the altercation. They worked alongside medical teams to assist the injured man and secure the area.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

They Attack

Police are continuing their investigation into the Stabbing" href="https://uknip.co.uk/topic/stabbing/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing. Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 4091/29MAY, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.