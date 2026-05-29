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FIRE ALERT Fire Near Angmering Railway Sparks Major West Sussex Rail Disruption

Fire Near Angmering Railway Sparks Major West Sussex Rail Disruption

Passengers travelling through West Sussex faced significant delays today after a fire broke out beside the railway tracks near Angmering. Southern Rail alerted commuters that the blaze led to the closure of all lines in the area, impacting key routes between Worthing, Angmering, Littlehampton, and Barnham.

Fire Shuts Lines Near Angmering

The fire started adjacent to the railway line near Angmering, causing an immediate suspension of rail services. Southern Rail confirmed that the shutdown affected all rail traffic through this busy junction, leading to widespread disruption.

Major Route Impact

Services between Worthing and Littlehampton, as well as connections towards Barnham, were severely delayed or cancelled. Passengers were advised to expect disruptions throughout the afternoon while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Safety And Response

Emergency responders attended the scene promptly to control the fire and ensure the safety of the railway infrastructure. Southern Rail maintained regular updates to inform passengers about service changes and expected delays.

Travel Advice Issued

Commuters and travellers using the West Sussex rail network were urged to check the latest service information before setting out, as normal operations were expected to resume once the fire was fully contained and tracks cleared.

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