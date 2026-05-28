14-Year-Old Boy Dies After River Thames Incident in Oxford Amid Heatwave

A 14-year-old boy, Baltazar L’Quy, tragically died after getting into difficulty in the River Thames at Donnington Bridge, Oxford, yesterday evening around 5.45pm. Emergency services responded swiftly to the incident, but despite rescue efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious by Thames Valley Police, with investigations ongoing.

Emergency Response Attempts Rescue

Rescuers at the scene reported that every possible effort was made to find and aid Baltazar. Witnesses described a huge emergency response scrambling to the river following reports of a swimmer in trouble. Thames Valley Police are continuing their inquiries to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Community Mourns Loss

The Oxford Timorese Community Association expressed deep sorrow, describing the loss as a “very painful moment” not only for the family but for the wider Timorese community in Oxford and across the UK. Local tributes have been pouring in for Baltazar, who is the twelfth person in the UK to have died in water incidents during the ongoing record-breaking hot weather.

Heatwaves Deadly Toll Continues

Over the past week, eleven other people have lost their lives after getting into difficulty in water at popular UK beauty spots amid the hot spell. These include incidents at ponds, lakes, and coastal areas across England, Wales, and Ireland. The Met Office confirmed the recent days as the hottest May periods on record, with temperatures reaching 25°C in London and exceptional warmth across Ireland.

Ongoing Police Appeals

Police forces continue to urge the public to exercise caution around water during the heatwave and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information related to recent water-related incidents to come forward to assist investigations. Safety warnings remind people to avoid swimming in unsafe conditions.