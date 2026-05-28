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OFFICERS UNDER ATTACK Michael Doherty jailed for murder of Courtney Angus in Dewsbury

Michael Doherty jailed for murder of Courtney Angus in Dewsbury

Michael Doherty, 38, from Batley, has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 33 years at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of 21-year-old Courtney Angus in Dewsbury. Police arrested Doherty during a robbery response on 26 July 2025, where he threatened officers with a knife and admitted to killing Courtney, whose body was found at his home later that day.

Knife Threat In Dewsbury

When West Yorkshire Police attended a supermarket robbery, Doherty confronted them, brandishing a knife and making violent threats. Officers deployed a Taser to subdue him after he attempted to enter a nearby pub.

Brutal Assault Confirmed

Courtney Angus was found to have been assaulted, strangled, and sexually abused. The forensic post-mortem confirmed injuries consistent with a serious sexual assault.

Police Highlight Danger

“Doherty carried out his violent attack on Courtney after she told him she was not interested in having a relationship with him,” said Senior Investigating Officer Dan Bates. “His willingness to use violence was further shown by threatening shop workers and police. He is a very dangerous man.”

Family Pays Tribute

“Courtney was a loving and vibrant young woman with her whole life ahead of her,” said her family. “Her loss has changed us all, and while we are relieved justice is done, every day carries the weight of her absence.” They thanked West Yorkshire Police and the CPS for their support throughout the case.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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