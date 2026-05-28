Michael Doherty jailed for murder of Courtney Angus in Dewsbury

Michael Doherty, 38, from Batley, has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 33 years at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of 21-year-old Courtney Angus in Dewsbury. Police arrested Doherty during a robbery response on 26 July 2025, where he threatened officers with a knife and admitted to killing Courtney, whose body was found at his home later that day.

Knife Threat In Dewsbury

When West Yorkshire Police attended a supermarket robbery, Doherty confronted them, brandishing a knife and making violent threats. Officers deployed a Taser to subdue him after he attempted to enter a nearby pub.

Brutal Assault Confirmed

Courtney Angus was found to have been assaulted, strangled, and sexually abused. The forensic post-mortem confirmed injuries consistent with a serious sexual assault.

Police Highlight Danger

“Doherty carried out his violent attack on Courtney after she told him she was not interested in having a relationship with him,” said Senior Investigating Officer Dan Bates. “His willingness to use violence was further shown by threatening shop workers and police. He is a very dangerous man.”

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