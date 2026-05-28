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MENU SHAKEUP Chipotle Tests Crispy Chicken in California Amid Brand Debate

Chipotle Tests Crispy Chicken in California Amid Brand Debate

Chipotle is trialling a new crispy chicken option at select California locations, including Tustin and Irvine, marking its biggest menu experiment in years. The move has sparked heated debate among fans online over whether this crispy addition aligns with Chipotle’s Mexican-inspired brand identity or represents a risky shift amid tough market conditions.

Crispy Chicken Launch Details

First spotted by food creators at Tustin in Orange County, the crispy chicken is described as “hand cut and juicy,” with no antibiotics, preservatives, gluten, or artificial ingredients. Priced at around $11.40—roughly $1.25 more than Chipotle’s grilled chicken—it can be added to burritos, bowls, tacos, salads, or ordered solo as a high-protein cup.

Mixed Fan Reactions

The reaction online has been split. A TikTok user praised the item’s crunch, while on Reddit, many loyal customers viewed the new option as a “last-ditch effort” that clashes with Chipotle’s Mexican food core. Some questioned if the chain had “forgotten it was a Mexican restaurant,” reflecting wider unease about the new direction.

Industry Context And Comparisons

Crispy chicken’s popularity is soaring across fast food, with Taco Bell attributing nearly 25% of new customers in 2025 to its crispy chicken menu. Chick-fil-A remains top-ranked for value and quality, while Chipotle is yet to feature in the top ten chains, signalling challenges ahead.

Health Concerns And Menu Impact

Coeliac customers raised concerns about gluten cross-contamination despite Chipotle confirming the item is gluten-free, noting it’s not yet on the allergen chart. Some fans worry the launch might threaten the return of the highly popular Honey Chicken, which returned in April after strong sales.

What’s Next For Chipotle

Chipotle says it will use customer and operational feedback from the California tests to decide on a wider rollout. No national launch date has been announced. The trial comes as Chipotle faces increased competition and customer pressure for value, making the success of this innovation crucial.

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