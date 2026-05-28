Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary has renewed its urgent appeal for information to locate Andrew Jameson, a 62-year-old man from Wandsworth, London, who went missing in East Meon. Andrew was last seen on 11 May around 4.20pm at Petersfield Railway Station. Police are urging anyone in East Meon and the surrounding areas to assist in the search.

Last Known Movements

After being spotted at Petersfield Railway Station, Andrew reportedly took a taxi to a location near Park Road in East Meon. Police are asking residents near Park Road to review their CCTV footage for any clues about his whereabouts.

Description And Clothing

White male

About 5ft 10ins tall

Light brown hair with light stubble

Wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of disappearance

Links To Local Areas

Andrew also has connections to Burley and Brockenhurst within the New Forest and South Downs areas. Police are particularly interested in any sightings around these locations.

Call For Public Help

Anyone who has seen Andrew Jameson or has any information is urged to contact the emergency services immediately by dialing 999 and quoting incident number 44260234967.