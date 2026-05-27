Bristol Woman Pleads Guilty Over Fatal XL Bully Dog Attack

A 24-year-old woman from Bristol has pleaded guilty to a charge linked to a fatal dog attack that claimed the life of her 19-year-old cousin in Withywood in February 2025. Kelcie Reed admitted to being in charge of an XL Bully dog that was dangerously out of control, leading to fatal injuries.

Fatal Attack Inside Flat

The tragic incident unfolded on 26 February 2025 inside a flat in the Withywood area, where Morgan Dorsett of Shrewsbury, Shropshire, suffered severe bites to her face and neck. Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

XL Bully Dog Destroyed

Police secured and sedated the American XL Bully named Prince before making the decision to destroy the animal following the attack.

Emotional Court Hearing

Reed appeared at Bristol Crown Court on 27 May 2026, visibly emotional as she entered the guilty plea to the single charge of dangerous control of a dog causing death. She was granted conditional bail but warned by Judge Martin Picton that immediate custody is likely.

Bail Conditions Imposed

Under strict bail terms, Reed is banned from owning, possessing, or controlling any dog. The sentencing hearing is set for 9 July 2026.