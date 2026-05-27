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HEAT DANGER UK Heatwave Warning How To Keep Dogs Safe In Extreme May Temperatures

UK Heatwave Warning How To Keep Dogs Safe In Extreme May Temperatures

As the UK experiences its hottest May on record, with temperatures soaring to 34.8C at Kew Gardens and forecasts hitting 36C in southern England and Wales, vets and animal welfare groups are urgently warning dog owners to protect their pets from deadly heatstroke. With extreme heat expected this week, every dog breed faces serious health risks from overheating during walks.

Extreme Heat Risk

The Met Office’s forecast places the entire UK at the highest heat risk for dogs, with emergency vets rating temperatures above 32C as maximum danger. The British Veterinary Association (BVA) advises walking dogs only early morning or late evening, avoiding the hottest parts of the day completely to prevent fatal heatstroke.

Protect Vulnerable Dogs

Brachycephalic dogs like pugs and bulldogs are most at risk due to their reduced ability to pant effectively. Older, overweight dogs and those with heart or respiratory issues also need extra care. Worcestershire’s senior dog warden Pip Singleton stresses, “Your dog will not die with one less walk. However, heatstroke to dogs can be fatal.”

Pavement Test For Safety

Before heading out, owners should check pavement temperature by pressing a palm flat on the tarmac for seven seconds — if it feels too hot for you, it will burn dogs’ paw pads instantly. Walking on shaded grass is safer, and fresh water must always be available.

Recognising Heatstroke Signs

Watch for heavy panting, drooling, lethargy, unsteady movement, vomiting, or diarrhoea. If these appear, immediately cool your dog with lukewarm water and move to shade. Medivet advises using cool fluids like fizzy drinks if water is unavailable, and to seek veterinary advice promptly.

Never Leave Dogs In Vehicles

Even brief confinement in cars, conservatories, or caravans during heatwaves can be lethal. Temperatures inside parked vehicles can spike within minutes, causing fatal heatstroke. By following these vital safety tips, owners can keep their dogs healthy and safe amid record-breaking UK heat.

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