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SEARCH CONTINUES Search Continues For Missing Barnstaple Teen Taylor Charlton

Search Continues For Missing Barnstaple Teen Taylor Charlton

Police in Barnstaple are mounting an ongoing, high-profile search for 14-year-old Taylor Charlton, who vanished near the River Taw on Friday 8 May. Despite a week of efforts involving sonar boats, divers, drones, search dogs, and helicopter support, Taylor remains missing as the investigation moves into its third week.

Intensive River Taw Search

Specialist teams scoured the River Taw and the nearby estuary, coordinating with HM Coastguard on tides. The search combined sonar technology, underwater divers, aerial drones, and canine units scanning the riverbanks, but no sign of Taylor has emerged.

Shoes Found Along Coast

Two shoes thought to belong to Taylor were found on the high-tide line between Sticklepath and Bickington, about 480 metres apart, discovered on 13 and 14 May. Investigators suspect Taylor may have entered the water, though all possibilities remain under scrutiny.

Family’s Community Thanks

On what would have been Taylor’s 15th birthday, a vigil was held at Rock Park where parents Zoe and Alex thanked the community for its “incredible support.” They urged continued information sharing and asked for help from local search groups to bring Taylor home.

Police Renew Appeal

Sector Inspector Andy Wills described the case as “extremely difficult and upsetting” for Taylor’s family and the community. Officers continue to review CCTV footage, conduct house-to-house enquiries, and pursue new leads. Anyone with information is asked to call 999 in emergencies or 101 quoting reference 50260117084.

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