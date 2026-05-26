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MURDER PROBE Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

North Wales Police launched a murder investigation following the death of a 34-year-old man at Barmouth Beach on Monday 25 May. Emergency services rushed to reports of a man in the water just after 3pm, but despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody as inquiries continue.

Witness Appeal Issued

Detectives are urgently appealing for anyone who was at Barmouth Beach between 2pm and 4pm and witnessed the incident to come forward. Police are particularly interested in any photos or videos taken that afternoon, which could prove vital in piecing together what happened.

Police Investigate Death

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Chris Bell emphasised the importance of public assistance: “Your help on this matter could be crucial in piecing together the sequence of events leading up to the death of the man.” He assured the community that no further suspects are being sought and that additional police presence will provide reassurance in the coming days.

Arrest Made In Murder Case

The 24-year-old Birmingham man arrested remains in police custody while investigations proceed. Authorities have informed the victim’s family and the coroner, as the case develops.

Community Reassurance

Detective Superintendent Bell closed by extending his sympathies to the deceased’s family and urged anyone with information to upload footage or images via the Major Incident Police Portal to aid the ongoing investigation.

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