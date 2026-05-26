Emergency Search Underway for Missing Person in River Don Sprotbrough

Emergency services, including firefighters, water rescue teams, police, and ambulances, are conducting a search operation on the River Don in Sprotbrough, Doncaster following reports of a missing person in the water.

Rescue Teams Deployed

Specialist units with boats are scouring a stretch of the river near a local bridge, coordinating efforts to locate the individual reported missing in the water.

Community Alerted

The presence of multiple emergency services has drawn attention in the Sprotbrough area, with locals urged to stay clear of the riverbanks while the search is ongoing.

Police Lead Investigation

South Yorkshire Police are overseeing the incident, managing the coordinated response alongside fire and rescue teams and ambulances to ensure swift action in locating the missing person.