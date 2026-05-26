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MURDER CHARGE Police Seek Witnesses After Man Found Dead in Grantham

Police Seek Witnesses After Man Found Dead in Grantham

Lincolnshire Police are investigating the death of Ian Jackson-Wynch, 55, who was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at a Greyfriars property in Grantham on 26 January. Authorities have released images of two people they want to identify to aid the inquiry.

Murder Charges Filed

Carl Copus, 55, Billy Mitchell, 43, and Sean Page, 36, have been charged with Jackson-Wynch’s murder and are set to stand trial in July.

Key CCTV Footage Released

Police shared CCTV images showing a man and a woman speaking to a man on a mobility scooter outside the Market Place convenience store in Grantham at around 9:30pm GMT on the day of the death.

Potential Witnesses Sought

Lincolnshire Police believe the couple could hold valuable information and have appealed for them or anyone who saw the interaction to come forward.

How To Help

Witnesses are urged to contact Lincolnshire Police via the non-emergency number 101 or through their official website.

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