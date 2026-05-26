Teenage Boy Found Dead After Lake Search At Rother Valley Park

A body has been recovered following a large-scale search at Rother Valley Country Park in South Yorkshire after a teenage boy went missing in a lake on Bank Holiday Monday, 25 May. Emergency services, including South Yorkshire Police, Fire and Rescue, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and a search helicopter, responded after reports the boy had entered the water and did not reappear. The incident sparked a specialist operation as officers evacuated the area amid warm weather crowds at the popular lakeside park near Maltby.

Massive Emergency Response

The alarm was raised at 6.50 pm on 25 May with multiple police cars, fire engines, and ambulances quickly arriving at Rother Valley Country Park. Alongside the rescue teams, a helicopter joined efforts in the search across the water and the surrounding area, showcasing the scale of the operation triggered by the report of the missing teenager.

Body Recovered Overnight

In the early hours of Tuesday, 26 May, emergency teams recovered a body from the lake. South Yorkshire Police confirmed the discovery, stating the boy’s family has been informed and is receiving support from officers. Formal identification is still pending, with authorities treating the death as non-suspicious.

Popular Park On Hot Bank

The tragedy occurred on one of the hottest Bank Holiday Mondays in recent years, with large crowds enjoying the warm weather at the popular country park near Maltby. Rother Valley is well known as a summer hotspot in South Yorkshire, attracting many visitors to its lakeside areas, particularly during warm spells.

Ongoing Police Process

While the investigation is not treating the death as suspicious, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a file will be prepared for the coroner. Authorities continue to support the family as they work through the next stage of the formal process following this tragic incident.