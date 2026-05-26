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TRAGIC DROWNING 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Pulled From Leadbeater Dam in Halifax

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Pulled From Leadbeater Dam in Halifax

A 13-year-old boy tragically died on Monday, May 25, after getting into difficulty in the water at Leadbeater Dam, Lumb Lamb, Halifax. West Yorkshire Police and emergency services responded following reports of the boy in distress at 3.18pm on the hottest day of the year.

Search And Rescue Effort

Emergency crews quickly attended the scene at Leadbeater Dam after calls raised concerns for the boy’s safety. He was pulled from the water by rescuers before being rushed to hospital.

Confirmed Fatality

Despite medical assistance, the 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. West Yorkshire Police confirmed the tragic loss and expressed condolences to the family.

Ongoing Police Enquiries

Calderdale CID are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this stage, police said there are no suspicious circumstances linked to the boy’s death.

Community Shock

The local community in Halifax is mourning after the heartbreaking loss of a young life during what was one of the hottest days of the year, highlighting the dangers of open water spots like Leadbeater Dam.

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