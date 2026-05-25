Teenage Girl Missing in Water Prompts Major Search at Kingsbury Water Park

Warwickshire Police launched a major emergency search at Kingsbury Water Park, Bodymoor Heath Lane, after concerns were raised at around 6:05pm about the welfare of a teenage girl reportedly in the water.

Massive Search Operation

Specialist police units, alongside fire crews, ambulance teams, and a police helicopter, have descended on the area to conduct a thorough and urgent search effort.

Emergency Services Appeal

Authorities have urged the public to keep clear of the scene to allow responders to work quickly and safely. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Community On Alert

The search has prompted concern among local residents, highlighting the dangers around Kingsbury’s lakes and waterways.