Carlisle Man Denies Posting Racial Hatred Videos Ahead of Crown Court Hearing

Brandon Watson, 25, from Carlisle, appeared via video link at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court charged with posting racially inflammatory videos on social media. The alleged offence took place on English Street on 30 April, with Cumbria Police claiming he distributed threatening and abusive content aimed at stirring racial hatred. Watson denied the charge and the case has been sent to Carlisle Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 1 June.

Video Clips Under Scrutiny

Prosecutor Diane Jackson told the court that multiple videos were uploaded by Watson throughout April, prompting the police investigation into accusations of inciting racial hatred. These clips form the core evidence against him as the legal process advances.

Additional Violent Offence Allegation

Watson faces a second charge scheduled for the Crown Court hearing: assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The incident allegedly occurred in January at a takeaway where he is accused of punching a man, causing facial fractures.

Defendant Denies Racism

As proceedings concluded, Watson addressed the court, firmly stating, “I am not racist.” His denial highlights the contentious nature of the case as it moves to a higher court.