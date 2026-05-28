Queen’s Road Peckham Closed Over Suspicious Package Police Incident

A busy section of Queen’s Road in Peckham, south east london/">London, was closed on Thursday due to a police incident involving a suspicious package. The closure, which affected traffic between Waller Road and New Cross Road, led to bus diversions and travel disruption during the afternoon.

Suspicious Package Found

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a suspicious package was discovered outside a property on Queen’s Road. Specialist officers assessed the item and declared it non-suspicious, allowing the cordon to be lifted.

Traffic And Bus Diversions

The A202 Queen’s Road was fully closed both ways from around 1:30pm causing slow traffic. Local bus routes, including 36, 171, 177, 436, P12 and P13 were diverted while the police operation was ongoing.

Incident Cleared

By early evening, the Metropolitan Police declared the incident over and normal traffic flow resumed. Authorities thanked commuters for their patience during the disruption.