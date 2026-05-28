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POLICE STAND OFF Man In Critical Condition After Standoff And Fall In Catford Flat

Man In Critical Condition After Standoff And Fall In Catford Flat

At 10.59pm on Wednesday, 27 May, police were called to Stanstead Road, Catford, following concerns for the welfare of a man believed to be in his 20s inside a flat. Specialist officers and negotiators engaged with the man, who claimed access to explosives. London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade also attended. At 7.45am the next day, the man fell from an upper floor window of the property. He sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. Nearby properties have been evacuated as officers maintain a cordon at the scene while enquiries continue. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the incident is not terror-related.

Police Deploy Cs Gas

Armed officers used CS gas inside the flat during the operation. The man was not shot by police during the incident.

Independent Oversight Involved

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been notified. A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, ensuring independent scrutiny of police actions.

Mental Health Concerns

Authorities believe the incident is related to mental health issues

Ongoing Police Enquiry

Investigations remain ongoing as officers continue to secure the scene and monitor the situation in Catford.

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