Man Charged Over Fatal Shooting of Young Derbyshire Farmer

Derbyshire Police have charged Joseph Simpkins, 37, with manslaughter following the fatal shooting of Charles Kinston, a 23-year-old award-winning farmer, found dead in a field off Brizlincote Lane, Bretby, near Swadlincote on 29 January 2024.

Crime Scene Tragedy

Officers responded to reports of a man being shot in a field, and despite emergency efforts, Mr Kinston was declared dead at the scene. The incident shocked the local farming community.

Charges Confirmed

Simpkins has been charged not only with manslaughter but also with possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possession of prohibited ammunition, according to Derbyshire Police.

Upcoming Court Date

Joseph Simpkins has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 15 June.