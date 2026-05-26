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FEARED DEAD Search Underway for Missing Teenage Boy at Pickmere Lake Cheshire

Search Underway for Missing Teenage Boy at Pickmere Lake Cheshire

Emergency services are conducting a search at Pickmere Lake near Knutsford in Cheshire after a teenage boy went missing while swimming. Police and rescue teams were called to the scene shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, sparking a large-scale operation involving fire crews, paramedics, and a police helicopter.

Ongoing Search Efforts

Cheshire Police, alongside fire and rescue service personnel, are actively combing the lake and the surrounding area. The search continues amid concerns for the boy’s safety, with multiple emergency units deployed to assist.

Community Advised To Avoid Area

Authorities have urged the public to stay clear of Pickmere Lake while the search is underway. Police stress that this is to ensure officers and rescue crews can operate without interruption and to maintain public safety in the vicinity.

Police Appeal For Information

“Emergency services are in attendance at Pickmere Lake following reports of a missing teenage boy. Officers are making a search of the area with assistance from the police helicopter, and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service,” said a Cheshire Police spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number IML 2336977.

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