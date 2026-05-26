Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

BABY RESCUE Eight-Day-Old Baby Rescued From Overturned Car on M50 in Worcestershire

Eight-Day-Old Baby Rescued From Overturned Car on M50 in Worcestershire

An eight-day-old baby was discovered in an overturned car on the M50 near the Worcestershire-Gloucestershire border early Monday morning. The incident happened at about 6:15am  between junctions one and two, prompting an emergency response from West Mercia Police after a witness found the infant inside the vehicle.

Shocking Morning Discovery

Kirsty Johnson, who was travelling home to Birmingham after a family holiday, came across the crashed vehicle lying on its roof. “Straight away we panicked and pulled up on the hard shoulder. I called emergency services,” she said. “The vehicle was completely upside down and the barrier to the motorway was completely off, as well.”

Baby Found In Wreckage

While speaking to 999, Kirsty heard others shouting about a baby trapped inside. Her partner and a passerby named Jamie managed to find the infant lying beneath the windscreen. “Although it was already horrific to see, my heart just dropped,” she recalled. “My partner was holding this little baby in a pink baby grow. It wasn’t crying at all for about two minutes… it was awful. But a couple of minutes later, the baby started screaming, so that was such a relief.”

Police Arrest

West Mercia Police confirmed a 37-year-old woman from the same vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following the crash.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Seek Witnesses After Man Found Dead in Grantham

MURDER CHARGE Police Seek Witnesses After Man Found Dead in Grantham

UK News
Electrical Fire at Willesden Green Transformer Sparks Evacuation

SUPERMARKET EVAUCATED Electrical Fire at Willesden Green Transformer Sparks Evacuation

UK News
Walsall Man Jailed for Rape and Coercive Control in Abuse Case

CLAIRES LAW Walsall Man Jailed for Rape and Coercive Control in Abuse Case

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Large Blaze at Daler-Rowney in Bracknell

FIRE UPDATE Firefighters Tackle Large Blaze at Daler-Rowney in Bracknell

UK News
Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

COLD CASE Woman Found Guilty of 1978 Manslaughter of Stepdaughter in Thornton Heath

UK News
Grantham Woman Jailed Over SHPO Breaches and Online Sex Offences

SEX OFFENDER Grantham Woman Jailed Over SHPO Breaches and Online Sex Offences

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in Portsmouth Murder Inquiry After Woman Found Dead

UK News
Uber Driver Arrested for Dangerous Driving After Bradford Pedestrian Incident

CABBIE ARRESTED Uber Driver Arrested for Dangerous Driving After Bradford Pedestrian Incident

UK News
Lorry Trailer Fire Near Dartford Crossing Extinguished by Fire Crews

FIRE ALERT Lorry Trailer Fire Near Dartford Crossing Extinguished by Fire Crews

UK News
Detectives Seek Man Over Brighton to Three Bridges Train Assault

TRAIN SEX ATTACK Detectives Seek Man Over Brighton to Three Bridges Train Assault

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Reform UK Spat Erupts Over Social Housing Deportation Policy

PARTY CLASH Reform UK Spat Erupts Over Social Housing Deportation Policy

UK News
Reform UK Spat Erupts Over Social Housing Deportation Policy

Reform UK Spat Erupts Over Social Housing Deportation Policy

UK News
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Mansfield Prompt Police Probe

POLICE PROBE Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Mansfield Prompt Police Probe

UK News
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Mansfield Prompt Police Probe

Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Mansfield Prompt Police Probe

UK News
Hampshire Boys Avoid Jail for Separate Rapes of Two Girls

JUSTICE OUTRAGE Hampshire Boys Avoid Jail for Separate Rapes of Two Girls

UK News
Hampshire Boys Avoid Jail for Separate Rapes of Two Girls

Hampshire Boys Avoid Jail for Separate Rapes of Two Girls

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Gang Jailed for £1 Million Robbery Spree Across Greater Manchester

HIGH VALUE HEISTS Gang Jailed for £1 Million Robbery Spree Across Greater Manchester

UK News
Gang Jailed for £1 Million Robbery Spree Across Greater Manchester

Gang Jailed for £1 Million Robbery Spree Across Greater Manchester

UK News
UK Removes 7,000 Criminals Including Murderers and Sex Offenders in Past Year

CRIME CRACKDOWN UK Removes 7,000 Criminals Including Murderers and Sex Offenders in Past Year

UK News
UK Removes 7,000 Criminals Including Murderers and Sex Offenders in Past Year

UK Removes 7,000 Criminals Including Murderers and Sex Offenders in Past Year

UK News
Wiltshire Man Troy Gibbs Sentenced to 16 Years for Child Sex Abuse

PREDATORY OFFENDER Wiltshire Man Troy Gibbs Sentenced to 16 Years for Child Sex Abuse

UK News
Wiltshire Man Troy Gibbs Sentenced to 16 Years for Child Sex Abuse

Wiltshire Man Troy Gibbs Sentenced to 16 Years for Child Sex Abuse

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall splits from younger girlfriend Ellie Dolan

SPLIT REVEALED Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall splits from younger girlfriend Ellie Dolan

UK News
Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall splits from younger girlfriend Ellie Dolan

Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall splits from younger girlfriend Ellie Dolan

UK News
Teenage Boy Stabbed To Death After Machete Fight Erupts At Hackney House Party

KNIFE VIOLENCE Teenage Boy Stabbed To Death After Machete Fight Erupts At Hackney House Party

UK News
Teenage Boy Stabbed To Death After Machete Fight Erupts At Hackney House Party

Teenage Boy Stabbed To Death After Machete Fight Erupts At Hackney House Party

UK News
Poland Detains and Returns 14 Illegal Migrants at Lithuanian Border

BORDER ROUND UP Poland Detains and Returns 14 Illegal Migrants at Lithuanian Border

UK News
Poland Detains and Returns 14 Illegal Migrants at Lithuanian Border

Poland Detains and Returns 14 Illegal Migrants at Lithuanian Border

UK News
Watch Live