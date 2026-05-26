Eight-Day-Old Baby Rescued From Overturned Car on M50 in Worcestershire

An eight-day-old baby was discovered in an overturned car on the M50 near the Worcestershire-Gloucestershire border early Monday morning. The incident happened at about 6:15am between junctions one and two, prompting an emergency response from West Mercia Police after a witness found the infant inside the vehicle.

Shocking Morning Discovery

Kirsty Johnson, who was travelling home to Birmingham after a family holiday, came across the crashed vehicle lying on its roof. “Straight away we panicked and pulled up on the hard shoulder. I called emergency services,” she said. “The vehicle was completely upside down and the barrier to the motorway was completely off, as well.”

Baby Found In Wreckage

While speaking to 999, Kirsty heard others shouting about a baby trapped inside. Her partner and a passerby named Jamie managed to find the infant lying beneath the windscreen. “Although it was already horrific to see, my heart just dropped,” she recalled. “My partner was holding this little baby in a pink baby grow. It wasn’t crying at all for about two minutes… it was awful. But a couple of minutes later, the baby started screaming, so that was such a relief.”

Police Arrest

West Mercia Police confirmed a 37-year-old woman from the same vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following the crash.