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PARTY CLASH Reform UK Spat Erupts Over Social Housing Deportation Policy

Reform UK Spat Erupts Over Social Housing Deportation Policy

Reform UK’s home affairs spokesperson, Zia Yusuf, has publicly criticised party colleague Robert Jenrick over conflicting statements about Reform UK’s mass deportation plans targeting foreign nationals living in social housing. The dispute highlights internal divisions over key immigration policies that could affect thousands across the UK.

Sharp Disagreement Online

Mr Yusuf took to social media to dispute Mr Jenrick’s weekend interview claims that foreign nationals living in social housing would not be automatically deported. Yusuf posted: “Robert’s answer is not a reform policy. As the person responsible for our deportation plan I want to ensure people know where we stand: If a foreign national lives in social housing at taxpayer expense, they automatically fail our economic test and will be deported.”

Jenricks Softer Stance

In his Sky News interview, Mr Jenrick, Reform UK’s shadow chancellor, said living in social housing would not be the sole reason for deportation under their plan. He explained the party’s policy aims to abolish Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) and create a longer citizenship path, where foreign nationals must meet strict work and income criteria to stay.

Work And Income Criteria

Jenrick said: “If they fail to meet our criteria, because they’re not in work, or they’re not working enough hours, not earning enough money, they won’t be able to renew their work visa, because ILR won’t exist, and they’ll be asked to leave.” This contradicts Yusuf’s statement linking deportation directly with social housing residency.

Public Reaction Sparks Debate

Yusuf’s social media post quickly gained traction, with nearly 3,000 likes within two hours, signalling strong interest and concern among the public regarding the party’s immigration strategy. The row raises questions about the clarity and consistency of Reform UK’s flagship mass deportation policy.

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