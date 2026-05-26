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Bikini-Clad Shoplifters Nabbed Stealing Booze in Castleford Heatwave

Bikini-Clad Shoplifters Nabbed Stealing Booze in Castleford Heatwave

A gang of five bikini-clad women were caught on camera allegedly shoplifting alcohol from the Welcome Store in Castleford during the scorching Bank Holiday heatwave on Monday, 25 May. The incident unfolded at around 3pm as sunseekers packed nearby parks and lakes, with police and the shop owner now appealing for help to identify the suspects.

Bikini Bandits In Action

The group drew attention by wearing scant summer attire, including one woman in a leopard-print bikini compared by locals to soap character Kat Slater. Surveillance images reveal them grabbing large drinks from the shelves before quickly fleeing the store without paying.

Heatwave Sparks Outdoor Drinking

As thousands enjoyed the sunshine across the UK, many picnic spots near the store were busy with punters clutching drinks. This apparently inspired the women’s brazen raid during a busy afternoon.

Owner Appeals For Information

The Welcome Store’s owner has urged local residents to come forward with any information that might help identify the women. The shop is keen to prevent further thefts amid increasing concerns over summer crime.

Online Reaction

Locals expressed surprise and amusement at the incident, with social media users commenting on the women’s choice of attire and their cheeky behaviour. Comments ranged from comparisons to TV characters to criticisms of their boldness in daylight.

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