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FIGHT KO Ray J KO’d In MMA Fight Months After Health Scare

Ray J KO’d In MMA Fight Months After Health Scare

R&B singer Ray J was brutally knocked out during an MMA fight at Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 14 event, just months after revealing he was battling severe health issues. The 45-year-old, who had been hospitalised earlier this year for heart pain and pneumonia, suffered a devastating knockout 26 seconds into the second round.

Shocking Ring Knockout

Ray J was stopped cold by opponent Supa Hot Fire, with the knockout causing an immediate and visible swelling on the rapper’s head. The fight, streamed live by influencer Adin Ross, saw Ray J go down fast, raising eyebrows given his recent health revelations.

Serious Health Battle

Earlier in January, Ray J disclosed his heart was functioning at just 25% capacity and shared his battles with pneumonia. He attributed his poor condition partly to prolonged substance abuse, including heavy drinking and Adderall misuse, admitting he had “f***ed up” his health.

Questionable Fight Decision

Many questioned the wisdom of Ray J stepping into the ring so soon after such serious medical problems. Given his claims of a failing heart and severe illness, concerns arose about whether he was cleared to compete in this high-impact sport.

Opponents Victory

His opponent, Supa Hot Fire, a known battle rap personality, secured the win with the swift knockout. The fight has drawn significant attention online due to the contrast between Ray J’s public health struggles and the violent nature of the bout.

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