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MURDER SENTANCE Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

  A 40-year-old woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison after admitting the brutal hammer and knife murder of her neighbour in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, just days before Christmas 2023. Claire Kilduff stabbed and repeatedly struck 61-year-old Ann Coll, who was found dead in her home. The case was heard at the High Court in Glasgow following Kilduff’s guilty plea.

Frenzied Attack Unfolded

The court heard Kilduff visited Ms Coll’s flat that evening under the pretence of watching TV together. However, events quickly turned violent. Kilduff inflicted severe blunt-force trauma with a hammer and multiple stab wounds to Ms Coll’s neck, back, and chest between 7:30pm and 12:50am.

Deceptive 999 Call

After the assault, Kilduff phoned 999, claiming she found Ms Coll in a pool of blood and not breathing. Emergency responders found her dead in her bedroom with at least 21 hammer blows and seven stab wounds. Kilduff was found sitting outside in the common close.

Financial Motive Exposed

Prosecutor Gavin Dewar revealed Kilduff was under financial pressure and arranged a £320 transfer from the victim’s bank account using Ms Coll’s banking app on the night of the murder. Kilduff initially blamed another woman but later admitted to the killing shortly before her scheduled trial.

Forensic Evidence And Investigation

Almost a year later, police recovered a hammer and knife with Kilduff’s DNA and traces of Ms Coll’s blood hidden in an underfloor cavity at Kilduff’s flat. Additionally, analysis of Kilduff’s phone uncovered Google searches related to stab wounds and hammer injuries on the night of the attack.

Family And Police Reaction

Ms Coll’s family described her loss as shattering, expressing profound grief over the violent nature of her death. Detective Superintendent Lynsey Watters called the attack “violent and shocking,” hoping the sentencing would provide some solace to the deceased’s loved ones.

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