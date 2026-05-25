15-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Swanholme Lakes Lincoln Police Confirm

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the body of 15-year-old Declan Sawyer was found in Swanholme Lakes, Lincoln, after a search by their dive team. The discovery has deeply affected the local community and Declan’s friends and family.

Body Recovered By Police

Emergency services responded to Swanholme Lakes, where a search was underway. The Lincolnshire Police dive team located the boy’s body, bringing a tragic end to the search.

Family Consent To Name Release

With the family’s agreement, police have publicly named Declan Sawyer as the victim, offering their condolences during this heartbreaking time.

Community Impact And Support

Police urge the local community, especially as half-term begins, to support anyone affected by the incident and encourage seeking professional help where needed.

Police Appeal For Support

Lincolnshire Police have not disclosed further details but continue to provide reassurance and support to the public in the wake of this sad event.