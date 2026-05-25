Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

TRAGIC DISCOVERY 15-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Swanholme Lakes Lincoln Police Confirm

15-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Swanholme Lakes Lincoln Police Confirm

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed the body of 15-year-old Declan Sawyer was found in Swanholme Lakes, Lincoln, after a search by their dive team. The discovery has deeply affected the local community and Declan’s friends and family.

Body Recovered By Police

Emergency services responded to Swanholme Lakes, where a search was underway. The Lincolnshire Police dive team located the boy’s body, bringing a tragic end to the search.  

Family Consent To Name Release

With the family’s agreement, police have publicly named Declan Sawyer as the victim, offering their condolences during this heartbreaking time.

Community Impact And Support

Police urge the local community, especially as half-term begins, to support anyone affected by the incident and encourage seeking professional help where needed.  

Police Appeal For Support

Lincolnshire Police have not disclosed further details but continue to provide reassurance and support to the public in the wake of this sad event.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Vehicle Hits Tree on M4 Near Swindon Early This Morning

MOTORWAY INCIDENT Vehicle Hits Tree on M4 Near Swindon Early This Morning

UK News
Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

UK News
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

SMUG BAG Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

DEBATE SPARKED Reform’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Row Over Sexist and Covid Conspiracy Posts

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

SENTANCE REVIEW Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed Nearly Three Years for 23kg Cannabis Haul

CANNABIS HAUL Birmingham Man Jailed Nearly Three Years for 23kg Cannabis Haul

UK News
Five Jailed Over County Lines Drug Supply in Birmingham Operation

CUT OFF Five Jailed Over County Lines Drug Supply in Birmingham Operation

Court News, UK News
Police Appeal After Torquay Teen Abdullahi Ali Goes Missing

FIND HIM Police Appeal After Torquay Teen Abdullahi Ali Goes Missing

UK News
RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

BEACH PATROL RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

UK News
Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

BLAZE ALERT Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
PM Demands Sentence Review After Teenage Rape Case in Hampshire

JUSTICE OUTCRY PM Demands Sentence Review After Teenage Rape Case in Hampshire

UK News
PM Demands Sentence Review After Teenage Rape Case in Hampshire

PM Demands Sentence Review After Teenage Rape Case in Hampshire

UK News
Police Appeal After Mark Harbert Goes Missing in Southsea

BRING HIM HOME Police Appeal After Mark Harbert Goes Missing in Southsea

UK News
Police Appeal After Mark Harbert Goes Missing in Southsea

Police Appeal After Mark Harbert Goes Missing in Southsea

UK News
Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

TEEN FIGHTS FOR LIFE Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

Breaking News, UK News
Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

Teenager Stabbed in Southsea Suffers Life-Changing Injuries

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

SHOP BAN Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

UK News
Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

UK News
Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

MURDER INVESIGATION Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

UK News
Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

UK News
Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

CHILD ABUSE Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

UK News
Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Nathan Gothard jailed for manslaughter of David Darke in Appleby Magna

PUB ATTACK Nathan Gothard jailed for manslaughter of David Darke in Appleby Magna

UK News
Nathan Gothard jailed for manslaughter of David Darke in Appleby Magna

Nathan Gothard jailed for manslaughter of David Darke in Appleby Magna

UK News

RAIL DISRUPTION Huge Fire Near Hackney Downs Halts Two London Rail Lines

UK News

Huge Fire Near Hackney Downs Halts Two London Rail Lines

UK News
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near A617 Rainworth Bypass

POLICE PROBE Human Skeletal Remains Found Near A617 Rainworth Bypass

UK News
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near A617 Rainworth Bypass

Human Skeletal Remains Found Near A617 Rainworth Bypass

UK News
Watch Live