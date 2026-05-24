Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CHILD ABUSE Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

David Chellapah, 31, from Ealing, west london/">London, has been jailed for 10 years after grooming children aged 12 to 15 on social media. The Metropolitan Police arrested him last October as he tried to meet a child for sexual abuse.

Online Grooming Exposed

Chellapah targeted vulnerable children online, sending sexual messages and pressuring them to create explicit images and videos. Police investigations revealed multiple victims and a large stash of indecent images on devices seized from his home.

Swift Police Action

Met officers intercepted Chellapah before he could meet a child in person. Their fast response prevented further offences and led to his arrest on October 17, 2025.

Guilty Plea And Sentence

In February, Chellapah pleaded guilty to 21 offences including sexual communication with children, attempted meeting following grooming, incitement to sexual activity, and possession of indecent images. He was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court.

Victim Support Focus

Detective Constable Alan Stepkowski-Fellows praised police efforts to protect victims, highlighting trauma-informed approaches and strong digital evidence that spared victims court attendance. The Met remains committed to child safeguarding and prosecuting offenders.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
A303 Closed Both Ways in Wiltshire After Serious Collision

ROAD CLOSED A303 Closed Both Ways in Wiltshire After Serious Collision

UK News
Police Appeal After Pedestrian Injured by Bus in Bradford

BUS CRASH PROBE Police Appeal After Pedestrian Injured by Bus in Bradford

UK News
Korean Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s Career Wrecked by Fake AI Paedophile Claims

AI SCANDLE Korean Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s Career Wrecked by Fake AI Paedophile Claims

UK News
Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

GUN CRIME Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

UK News
Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

LIFE CHANGING COLLISON Serious Accident Closes Brasted Road Near Sundridge

UK News
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

FLASHER PROBE Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure in Tunbridge Wells Police Appeal

UK News
Man Charged with Murder After Camberwell Death

HIT AND RUN PROBE Two Men Arrested After Man Found Unconscious in Downham Way

UK News
Italian Divers Die in Maldives Cave After Human Error and Poor Gear

HUMAN ERROR Italian Divers Die in Maldives Cave After Human Error and Poor Gear

UK News
Sussex Police Officer Charged After Drink-Drive Incident in Crawley

POLICE CHARGE Sussex Police Officer Charged After Drink-Drive Incident in Crawley

UK News
Hackney Man Jailed for Manslaughter of Vulnerable Essex Victim

VIOLENT ATTACKER Hackney Man Jailed for Manslaughter of Vulnerable Essex Victim

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hailsham Burglar Michael Stonestreet Jailed for Theft and Fraud Spree

CRIME SPREE Hailsham Burglar Michael Stonestreet Jailed for Theft and Fraud Spree

UK News
Hailsham Burglar Michael Stonestreet Jailed for Theft and Fraud Spree

Hailsham Burglar Michael Stonestreet Jailed for Theft and Fraud Spree

UK News
Missing Man Aidan Bentham Last Seen in Andover May 22

POLICE PROBE Missing Man Aidan Bentham Last Seen in Andover May 22

UK News
Missing Man Aidan Bentham Last Seen in Andover May 22

Missing Man Aidan Bentham Last Seen in Andover May 22

UK News
Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

FORCED HIS WAY IN Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

UK News
Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

Marcus Bennett jailed 13 years for Nottingham rapes after victim reports threats

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Five Jailed Over County Lines Drug Supply in Birmingham Operation

CUT OFF Five Jailed Over County Lines Drug Supply in Birmingham Operation

Court News, UK News
Five Jailed Over County Lines Drug Supply in Birmingham Operation

Five Jailed Over County Lines Drug Supply in Birmingham Operation

Court News, UK News
Police Appeal After Torquay Teen Abdullahi Ali Goes Missing

FIND HIM Police Appeal After Torquay Teen Abdullahi Ali Goes Missing

UK News
Police Appeal After Torquay Teen Abdullahi Ali Goes Missing

Police Appeal After Torquay Teen Abdullahi Ali Goes Missing

UK News
RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

BEACH PATROL RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

UK News
RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

RNLI Lifeguards Return to Brighton & Hove Beaches for Summer Safety

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Critically Injured in A303 Motorcycle Collision Near Bulford

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man Critically Injured in A303 Motorcycle Collision Near Bulford

UK News
Man Critically Injured in A303 Motorcycle Collision Near Bulford

Man Critically Injured in A303 Motorcycle Collision Near Bulford

UK News
Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

UK News
Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

UK News
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

SMUG BAG Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

Noah Munson Jailed for Assault and Controlling Behaviour in Ripon

UK News
Watch Live