Ealing Sex Offender Jailed for Grooming Children Online

David Chellapah, 31, from Ealing, west london/">London, has been jailed for 10 years after grooming children aged 12 to 15 on social media. The Metropolitan Police arrested him last October as he tried to meet a child for sexual abuse.

Online Grooming Exposed

Chellapah targeted vulnerable children online, sending sexual messages and pressuring them to create explicit images and videos. Police investigations revealed multiple victims and a large stash of indecent images on devices seized from his home.

Swift Police Action

Met officers intercepted Chellapah before he could meet a child in person. Their fast response prevented further offences and led to his arrest on October 17, 2025.

Guilty Plea And Sentence

In February, Chellapah pleaded guilty to 21 offences including sexual communication with children, attempted meeting following grooming, incitement to sexual activity, and possession of indecent images. He was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court.

Victim Support Focus

Detective Constable Alan Stepkowski-Fellows praised police efforts to protect victims, highlighting trauma-informed approaches and strong digital evidence that spared victims court attendance. The Met remains committed to child safeguarding and prosecuting offenders.