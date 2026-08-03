Aston Villa to add Visit Rwanda sponsor to shirts as new partnership divides supporters

Aston Villa supporters will begin seeing the club’s new Visit Rwanda branding on their shirts from Friday, with the launch of the club’s 2026/27 adidas kits sparking mixed reactions among fans. The Premier League club confirmed that all official shirts sold from 7 August will feature the Visit Rwanda logo following the announcement of the new front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement in July. Villa also said supporters who have already purchased an unbranded 2026/27 home shirt will be able to have the sponsor applied free of charge. The offer applies to shirts purchased through Villa Park, the club’s Bullring store, the official online shop and JD Sports, although the club has warned that demand may lead to delays during busy periods. Adult shirts will also continue to carry the Betano logo on the sleeve after Aston Villa extended its partnership with Kaizen Gaming as the club’s official sleeve sponsor.

Fans divided over new sponsor

The announcement has prompted debate across social media, with some supporters criticising the partnership while others welcomed the deal. One fan questioned the sponsorship, writing: “Correct me if I’m wrong, the British government has given millions of pounds in foreign aid to help Rwanda with water shortages and food shortages. Yet they are sponsoring us for £20 million. Will not be buying this nonsense.” Another supporter added: “Happy with unbranded one thanks.” Others defended the agreement. One supporter wrote: “Absolutely fake fans the lot of you. It’s a great sponsor to have. Every country has made mistakes in their history. Some countries are still insanely bad for many reasons. If it was such a bad country it wouldn’t be a sponsor on a shirt now would it?” Another simply posted: “I’m proud to be Rwandan.”

Wider political debate

The sponsorship has also reignited discussion around Rwanda’s growing presence in European football. The branding already appears on the shirts of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal confirmed earlier this year that its eight-year sleeve sponsorship agreement with Visit Rwanda will end at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season. The Arsenal partnership, reportedly worth more than £10 million per year, attracted criticism from some campaigners over allegations relating to Rwanda’s role in the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Rwanda has consistently denied supporting armed groups. The debate has also revived discussion around the UK Government’s former Rwanda asylum partnership, which was cancelled in 2024 after costing taxpayers around £700 million, despite only a small number of asylum seekers being relocated before the scheme ended.

Club’s position

Aston Villa has said its partnership with Visit Rwanda is designed to promote tourism, investment opportunities and stronger sporting links between Rwanda and Birmingham. The Visit Rwanda logo will appear on all newly purchased official Aston Villa shirts from 7 August, with existing customers able to have the branding professionally added at no additional cost through participating official retailers.