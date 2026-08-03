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HORROR ATTACK Five Men Arrested After Woman Allegedly Raped at Ipswich House

Five Men Arrested After Woman Allegedly Raped at Ipswich House

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman in her 30s was allegedly sexually assaulted at a house in Ipswich. Suffolk Police launched an urgent investigation following reports of a serious sexual assault at a property on Curriers Lane during the early hours of Sunday, 2 August. The woman is being supported by specially trained officers while detectives continue their enquiries.

Five Arrested

Police confirmed that five men, aged 27, 31, 35, 44 and 49, have been arrested on suspicion of rape. All five remain in police custody while officers carry out further questioning.

Crime Scene in Place

A police cordon remains in place at the property on Curriers Lane as forensic officers continue to examine the scene. Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

Detective’s Appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Brett said:

“I understand the concern this may cause the local community and would like to assure the public that our teams have been working tirelessly since the incident was reported to us.

“A scene remains in place on Curriers Lane and there is currently an increased police presence in the area as we conduct our enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We encourage the public to speak with officers if you have any concerns or information.”

Appeal for Information

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Suffolk Police by calling 101 or via the force’s website, quoting crime reference 37/45328/26. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its online reporting service. Police have stressed that the investigation remains in its early stages and enquiries are ongoing.

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