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TRAFFIC CHAOS Car Fire Sparks Delays on A419 Near Blunsdon as Grass Verge Catches Alight

Car Fire Sparks Delays on A419 Near Blunsdon as Grass Verge Catches Alight

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A419 near Blunsdon after a car caught fire, with flames spreading to the roadside grass verge and causing traffic delays. The incident happened on the northbound entrance to the A419 at Blunsdon, just before the bridge, during Monday afternoon. Drivers reported seeing a vehicle well alight, with smoke visible from the carriageway as queues quickly began to build.   Witnesses at the scene said the vehicle appeared to be empty, suggesting everyone had safely exited before emergency services arrived. One motorist posted:

“Car fire on A419 entrance Blunsdon. Lots of traffic building when we went past. Best avoided. The car looked empty, so I’m assuming everyone was out and no harm to anyone.”

Another witness reported that the blaze had spread beyond the vehicle.

“The grass verge is on fire too – I could see the flames at the junction.”

Motorists confirmed the fire was located on the northbound carriageway just before the bridge, while others said traffic conditions had deteriorated rapidly as police and emergency services responded. One witness added:

“We were there just before the police arrived.”

No injuries have been reported and it is not yet known what caused the vehicle to catch fire. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays while emergency services deal with the incident and make the scene safe. Further updates are expected as the response continues.

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