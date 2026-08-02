Hundreds Gather to Remember Mother and Two Daughters Killed in Great Denham Tragedy

Nearly 500 mourners have gathered in Bedford to pay tribute to a mother and her two daughters who were found dead at their home in one of the town’s most devastating tragedies. Family, friends, colleagues, teachers and members of the Zimbabwean community filled the Corn Exchange for a remembrance service honouring Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and her daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5. The three were found dead inside their home in Great Denham, Bedford, on 6 July.

Emotional Tribute Service

The memorial, organised by close family friend Jabu Ncube, celebrated the lives of the mother and her daughters, with those who knew them sharing heartfelt memories. Nala’s teacher described the five-year-old as a little girl remembered for her “legendary hugs”, saying her infectious happiness brought joy to everyone around her. Natalie’s headteacher paid tribute to the teenager, describing her as:

“Composed, thoughtful and kind – a beautiful person inside and out.”

Friends and colleagues remembered Zandile as an intelligent, dedicated professional whose greatest pride was raising her two daughters. The service reflected both the profound grief felt across Bedford and the strong support shown by the local Zimbabwean community.

The bodies of Zandile, Natalie and Nala were discovered after neighbours became concerned when the family had not been seen for several days. Post-mortem examinations later confirmed all three died from blunt force head injuries. Bedfordshire Police launched a murder investigation.

Husband Charged

Detectives subsequently focused their enquiries on Zandile’s husband, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, also known as Mark. Police allege he left the United Kingdom shortly before the bodies were discovered. Following an international manhunt, he was arrested in Johannesburg, South Africa, initially on unrelated firearms offences before being formally charged with three counts of murder. He remains in custody in South Africa while extradition proceedings continue.

Final Journey Home

Members of the Khumalo family in Zimbabwe have confirmed that Zandile, Natalie and Nala will be buried together in Bulawayo, honouring the family’s wish for them to share a final resting place. A community fundraising campaign raised more than £10,000, enabling the family to repatriate the three to Zimbabwe for burial.

Community Still Searching for Answers

The deaths have left Great Denham and the wider Bedford community in mourning. As detectives continue their investigation and extradition proceedings progress, those who gathered at the remembrance service said they wanted the focus to remain on celebrating the lives of a devoted mother and her two daughters, whose loss has deeply affected everyone who knew them.