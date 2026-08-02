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Murder Investigation Launched After Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

Murder Investigation Launched After Man Shot Dead at Traveller Site Near Cricklade

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 30s was shot dead at a traveller site near Cricklade on Sunday morning. Wiltshire Police were called at around 8.15am on Sunday, 2 August, after the South Western Ambulance Service reported that a man had been shot at a traveller site in Calcutt, near Cricklade. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but despite their efforts the victim was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two Arrested

Detectives have confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody for questioning.

Large Police Presence

A cordon remains in place at the traveller site, with the access road closed while specialist officers carry out forensic examinations and other enquiries. Residents can expect to see a significant police presence in the area throughout the evening as the investigation continues.

Detective Appeals for Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, from Wiltshire Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

“This is an incredibly serious incident, and my thoughts are with the victim’s friends and family at this devastating time.

“Enquiries are ongoing at the site and in the wider area to establish the circumstances which have led to this incident and locate all the people involved.

“A cordon is in place at the site and the road leading to it has been closed to allow for enquiries to be conducted and I would ask that this is respected.

“Those in the area will see an increased policing presence throughout the evening as enquiries continue.

“We are really keen to hear from anybody who has any information or witnessed anything suspicious this morning.”

Appeal for Information

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist detectives is urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log 95 of 2 August. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. The investigation remains in its early stages as officers work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

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Topics :Crime

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