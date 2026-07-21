Seven Fire Engines Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Smoke Warning Issued

Seven fire engines have been sent to a large industrial fire in Nottinghamshire after thick plumes of smoke were seen rising above a village in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to the incident on Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe, at 4.41am on Tuesday 21 July. Emergency crews remain at the scene after firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Large smoke plume

The fire service warned residents that a significant smoke plume was affecting the surrounding area. People living nearby have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they can see or smell smoke. A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We currently have seven fire engines in attendance at an industrial fire on Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe, following a call at 4.41am.

“There is a large smoke plume so if you can see or smell smoke, please shut your windows and doors.

“We also ask for people to avoid the area and make alternative routes this morning – and please don’t fly drones above or near the emergency incident.”

Fire contained

In an update issued shortly before 8am, the fire service confirmed the blaze had been contained. However, firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for several hours as they continue damping down hotspots and ensuring the site is safe. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed and there have been no reports of any injuries. Motorists and members of the public are urged to continue avoiding the area while emergency services remain in attendance.