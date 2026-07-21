Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LARGE SMOKE PLUME Seven Fire Engines Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Smoke Warning Issued

Seven Fire Engines Tackle Major Industrial Blaze as Smoke Warning Issued

Seven fire engines have been sent to a large industrial fire in Nottinghamshire after thick plumes of smoke were seen rising above a village in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to the incident on Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe, at 4.41am on Tuesday 21 July. Emergency crews remain at the scene after firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Large smoke plume

The fire service warned residents that a significant smoke plume was affecting the surrounding area. People living nearby have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they can see or smell smoke. A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We currently have seven fire engines in attendance at an industrial fire on Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe, following a call at 4.41am.

“There is a large smoke plume so if you can see or smell smoke, please shut your windows and doors.

“We also ask for people to avoid the area and make alternative routes this morning – and please don’t fly drones above or near the emergency incident.”

Fire contained

In an update issued shortly before 8am, the fire service confirmed the blaze had been contained. However, firefighters are expected to remain at the scene for several hours as they continue damping down hotspots and ensuring the site is safe. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed and there have been no reports of any injuries. Motorists and members of the public are urged to continue avoiding the area while emergency services remain in attendance.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsFire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Charged with Murder After Ann Widdecombe Found Dead at Devon Home

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Ann Widdecombe Found Dead at Devon Home

UK News
Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

DRUG DEALING SEX OFFENDER Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

UK News
Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

FIRST PICTURE Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

SEX ATTACK Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

UK News
Police Appeal After Man Suffers ‘Nasty Injuries’ in Assault at Retford Recycling Centre

HORRIFIC ATTACK Police Appeal After Man Suffers ‘Nasty Injuries’ in Assault at Retford Recycling Centre

UK News
Murder investigation launched after Bradford shooting victim dies in hospital

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after Bradford shooting victim dies in hospital

UK News
Coroner Signals Full Inquest Into Murder of Toddler Preston Davey as Public Bodies Face Scrutiny

QUESTIONS Coroner Signals Full Inquest Into Murder of Toddler Preston Davey as Public Bodies Face Scrutiny

UK News
Football Mourns as England Legend Kevin Keegan Dies Aged 75

KING KEV Football Mourns as England Legend Kevin Keegan Dies Aged 75

UK News
Cannabis Crime Gang Jailed After Police Smash Bulk Drug Supply Network

DRUG NETWORK Cannabis Crime Gang Jailed After Police Smash Bulk Drug Supply Network

UK News
Three Teenagers Arrested After Suspected Attempted Break-In at Chippenham Supermarket

TRIO CHARGED Three Teenagers Arrested After Suspected Attempted Break-In at Chippenham Supermarket

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Seven Men Jailed Over Violent Disorder During Summer 2024 Unrest in Staffordshire

VIOLENT DISORDER Seven Men Jailed Over Violent Disorder During Summer 2024 Unrest in Staffordshire

UK News
Seven Men Jailed Over Violent Disorder During Summer 2024 Unrest in Staffordshire

Seven Men Jailed Over Violent Disorder During Summer 2024 Unrest in Staffordshire

UK News
Woman Jailed After Smashing Gin Glass Into Friend’s Face in Unprovoked Attack

LIFE CHANGING Woman Jailed After Smashing Gin Glass Into Friend’s Face in Unprovoked Attack

UK News
Woman Jailed After Smashing Gin Glass Into Friend’s Face in Unprovoked Attack

Woman Jailed After Smashing Gin Glass Into Friend’s Face in Unprovoked Attack

UK News
Family Pay Tribute to Hero Dad Who Died Trying to Rescue Children at Seaton Carew Beach

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Family Pay Tribute to Hero Dad Who Died Trying to Rescue Children at Seaton Carew Beach

UK News
Family Pay Tribute to Hero Dad Who Died Trying to Rescue Children at Seaton Carew Beach

Family Pay Tribute to Hero Dad Who Died Trying to Rescue Children at Seaton Carew Beach

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Second Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

BEACH RAPE Second Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

UK News
Second Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

Second Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

UK News
Three Men Charged with 46 Historical Child Sexual Exploitation Offences in Greater Manchester

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION Three Men Charged with 46 Historical Child Sexual Exploitation Offences in Greater Manchester

UK News
Three Men Charged with 46 Historical Child Sexual Exploitation Offences in Greater Manchester

Three Men Charged with 46 Historical Child Sexual Exploitation Offences in Greater Manchester

UK News
Police Hunt Convicted Prisoner Who Failed to Return to Open Prison After Day Release

MANHUNT Police Hunt Convicted Prisoner Who Failed to Return to Open Prison After Day Release

UK News
Police Hunt Convicted Prisoner Who Failed to Return to Open Prison After Day Release

Police Hunt Convicted Prisoner Who Failed to Return to Open Prison After Day Release

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Three Jailed for Life After Machete Murder of Man Trapped Inside Car

TRIO JAILED Three Jailed for Life After Machete Murder of Man Trapped Inside Car

UK News
Three Jailed for Life After Machete Murder of Man Trapped Inside Car

Three Jailed for Life After Machete Murder of Man Trapped Inside Car

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Bootle

FIND HER Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Bootle

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Bootle

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Bootle

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 23-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Newport

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 23-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Newport

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 23-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Newport

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 23-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Newport

UK News
Watch Live