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KIENA LAW ‘My Daughter Had to Die to Be Heard’: Heartbreaking Plea as Family Marks Fourth Anniversary of Kiena Dawes’ Death

‘My Daughter Had to Die to Be Heard’: Heartbreaking Plea as Family Marks Fourth Anniversary of Kiena Dawes’ Death

The mother of domestic abuse victim Kiena Dawes has made an emotional plea for stronger laws to tackle coercive and controlling behaviour, saying her daughter “had to die to be heard”. As the fourth anniversary of Kiena’s death approaches, Angela Dawes is urging the public to support the campaign for Kiena’s Law, which aims to strengthen legal protections for victims of domestic abuse before lives are lost. Kiena, a 23-year-old mother from Lancashire, died on 22 July 2022 after experiencing prolonged domestic abuse and coercive and controlling behaviour.

‘My girl wanted to live’

Speaking ahead of the anniversary, Angela spoke of the devastating loss of her daughter and the lasting impact on the family. She said:

“I’m going to speak from my heart. My girl didn’t want to die. My girl wanted to live. But she lived in fear.

“We’ve lost a beautiful, very special, kind young girl who’s missed so much, not just by me but by so many other people.”

Angela also spoke of Kiena’s young daughter, saying:

“Every day I look into that little girl’s eyes, her baby, and I just wish that her mummy was here for her, and she’s not.

“Kiena had a right to live. She wasn’t protected by the people that she should have been protected by.”

She added that Kiena repeatedly sought help before her death.

“She did reach out over and over again, and I was proud of her for that. But she was scared.”

Campaign for Kiena’s Law

Since losing her daughter, Angela has dedicated herself to campaigning for legal reform to ensure victims of coercive and controlling behaviour receive greater protection. The proposed Kiena’s Law calls for a standalone criminal offence that better recognises prolonged patterns of coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour before abuse escalates to tragedy. Angela said:

“Girls shouldn’t have to die to be heard, and my daughter had to die to be heard.

“Nothing is ever going to bring my baby back, but if we can change things moving forward, I’d hate to see another family go through what we’ve been through.”

She urged those campaigning for reform to continue their work.

“Please don’t give up. Let’s stop losing girls in this way.”

National campaign gathers support

The campaign has been led by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, working alongside Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse (AAFDA) and Kiena’s family to press for legislative change. More than 16,000 people have now signed the petition supporting Kiena’s Law. Frank Mullane MBE, Chief Executive of AAFDA, said Kiena’s case exposed a significant gap in the criminal justice system. He said:

“Too often, when a victim dies by suicide following prolonged domestic abuse, coercive control and intimidation, the full impact of that abuse is not recognised.

“Kiena’s Law represents an opportunity to recognise the devastating and sometimes fatal consequences of coercive and controlling behaviour, improve accountability and help prevent future deaths.”

‘We must continue to learn’

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw praised Angela’s determination to campaign in her daughter’s memory. He said:

“Kiena’s story has touched people across Lancashire and beyond.

“Angela’s determination to campaign for change in her daughter’s memory is both courageous and inspiring.

“We must continue to learn lessons, improve protections for victims and ensure that women and girls are supported when they seek help.”

As the fourth anniversary of Kiena’s death is marked this week, Angela is encouraging the public to sign and share the Kiena’s Law petition in the hope that her daughter’s legacy will help prevent other families from suffering the same heartbreak.

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