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FATAL BLAZE Man Dies Following House Fire in Erith as Investigation Continues

Man Dies Following House Fire in Erith as Investigation Continues

A 59-year-old man has died following a house fire in Erith, with police confirming the blaze is not believed to be suspicious. Emergency services were called to Bexley Road, Erith, on the evening of Monday 20 July, after officers on patrol were alerted to the fire by a member of the public. The Metropolitan Police said officers were notified at 5.54pm and attended alongside the London Fire Brigade, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Man pronounced dead at the scene

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.   Person Reportedly Dies Following House Fire in Erith as Emergency Services Rush to Scene

Cause of fire under investigation

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said:

“On Monday, 20 July at 17:54hrs, police on patrol were alerted by a member of the public to a residential fire on Bexley Road, Erith.

“Officers attended alongside the London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Despite the efforts of the emergency services, a 59-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin has been informed.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.”

Appeal for information

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 6159/20JUL.

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