Man Dies After Three-Vehicle Crash on A38 Near Buckfastleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man died in a three-vehicle collision on the A38 near Buckfastleigh. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am on Monday 20 July following the serious collision involving a white Vauxhall van, a green DAF goods vehicle, and a red Ford hatchback.

Driver dies at the scene

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the driver of the Vauxhall van – a man in his 50s from Ivybridge – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The occupants of the other vehicles have not been identified by police.

Road closed for investigation

The A38 remained closed for several hours while officers from the Devon and Cornwall Police Serious Collisions Investigation Team carried out enquiries and recovery specialists removed the damaged vehicles. Police thanked motorists for their patience during the lengthy closure.

Witnesses and dashcam sought

Investigators are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw any of the three vehicles travelling before the crash, to come forward. They are particularly keen to hear from motorists who may have captured the incident or the vehicles involved on dashcam. Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via the force’s website, quoting reference 50260190288.