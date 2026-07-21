Police Plead With Public to Stop Misusing 999 as Emergency Calls Reach Record Levels

Police are urging the public to think before dialling 999 after revealing a surge in non-emergency calls is placing unprecedented pressure on emergency services. The force says it is experiencing exceptionally high demand for this time of year, with longer waiting times than normal and a significant increase in emergency calls that do not require an immediate police response.

999 calls rise by 13%

In June 2026, police received more than 31,000 calls to 999 – an increase of almost 13 per cent compared with June last year. However, only 3,473 of those calls resulted in an emergency deployment, meaning around three-quarters of all 999 calls did not require an emergency police response. The force says demand has remained consistently high since May and is expected to continue throughout the summer due to warmer weather, major sporting events and an increase in visitors to the area.

‘Use the right contact method’

Police Staff Commander Lucy Baillie has appealed to the public to help ensure officers remain available for those facing genuine emergencies. She said: “We are asking the public to help us keep police services available for those who need them most by using the right contact method for the right situation. “Please only call 999 in a genuine emergency – when there is an immediate threat to life, a crime is in progress, or urgent police attendance is required. “For non-emergency matters, there are a number of alternatives available, including reporting incidents online through our website, visiting a local police front office, or contacting us via 101.” She also encouraged callers to make use of the 101 callback service, allowing them to keep their place in the queue without remaining on hold.

Not every problem is a police matter

Police are reminding residents that many issues reported to officers are actually the responsibility of other organisations. Noise complaints, fly-tipping, parking disputes, environmental issues and many housing matters are often dealt with by local councils or other agencies. Baillie added: “By using the right service for the right issue, our communities can make a real difference, helping us focus our resources where they are needed most and ensuring we can respond quickly to those facing genuine emergencies.”

‘Every unnecessary 999 call can delay help’

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez praised contact centre staff for handling the growing demand while urging the public to use the correct reporting channels. She said: “Our contact centre and control room staff work tirelessly behind the scenes, answering hundreds of calls every day, assessing risk and making crucial decisions to ensure officers are deployed where they are needed most urgently. “The vast majority of people use the service appropriately, but the reality is that every unnecessary 999 call can delay help reaching someone facing a genuine emergency. “I would also like to thank our contact centre staff for their professionalism, dedication and compassion in what is an incredibly demanding role, particularly during the busy summer months.”

How the public can help

Police are asking the public to:

Only call 999 in a genuine emergency.

in a genuine emergency. Report non-urgent incidents through the force’s website.

Use the 101 callback service where available.

where available. Contact the appropriate organisation for issues such as noise complaints, fly-tipping, parking concerns, housing disputes and environmental matters.

Provide clear and accurate information when reporting incidents.

Share public awareness messages with family, friends and local community groups.

The force says every unnecessary 999 call diverts valuable resources away from those facing immediate danger, and is urging the public to make the right call so officers and staff can continue protecting communities throughout the busy summer months.