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FIND IAN Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Plymouth Man Ian Pidsley, 70

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help trace a missing 70-year-old man amid growing concerns for his welfare. Devon and Cornwall Police are asking the public to help find Ian Pidsley, who was reported missing from the Plymouth area. Ian was last seen shortly before 2pm on Monday 20 July, after leaving his home address. Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and have warned that he may appear confused.

Description

Ian is described as:

  • Around 5ft 8in tall
  • Slim to medium build
  • Ginger, grey and white hair
  • Beard
  • Blotchy skin

When he was last seen, he was wearing:

  • Jeans
  • A dark T-shirt
  • Brown shoes

Links to Yelverton and South Hams

Police believe Ian is likely to be in the Plymouth area but say he also has links to Yelverton and the South Hams. Officers are urging anyone who has seen him, or who has information about where he may be, to get in touch immediately.

How to help

If you have seen Ian Pidsley or know of his whereabouts, call 999 immediately, quoting log 537 of 20 July 2026 or reference 50260190753. Devon and Cornwall Police have released photographs of Ian to assist with the appeal and are asking anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward as efforts to locate him continue.

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