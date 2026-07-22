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BRING HER HOME Police Release CCTV Image After Incident in Borehamwood

Police Release CCTV Image After Incident in Borehamwood

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a person they believe may have information following an incident in Borehamwood. Hertfordshire Police has released an image of an individual officers would like to speak to after an incident on Thirsk Road at around 8.20am on Friday 17 July.

Appeal to identify person

Investigators say the person pictured may have been in the area at the time of the incident and could hold information that may assist their enquiries. Police have stressed they are seeking to identify the individual as a potential witness and are asking anyone who recognises them to come forward.

How to contact police

Anyone who believes the image is of them, or who recognises the person pictured, is asked to contact PC Russell Clark. Information can be provided by emailing [email protected]. Members of the public can also report information online via the Hertfordshire Police website, use the force’s online web chat service, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/67503/26. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting details through its anonymous online reporting service. Police have not released further details about the nature of the incident while enquiries continue.

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