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TEEN ARREST Teen Arrested After E-Scooter Collision Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Bexleyheath

Teen Arrested After E-Scooter Collision Seriously Injures Pedestrian in Bexleyheath

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a man in his 60s was seriously injured in a collision involving an e-scooter in Bexleyheath. Emergency services were called to Danson Park at 7.35pm on Monday 20 July following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and an e-scooter. Officers from the Metropolitan Police attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Man taken to hospital

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, suffered head and leg injuries in the collision. Paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to hospital. Police have since confirmed his injuries are non-life-changing and non-life-threatening.

Teen arrested

The rider of the e-scooter, a 13-year-old boy, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was later further arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence and driving without insurance. The teenager remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Appeal for witnesses

The Metropolitan Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference CAD 7040/20JUL.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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