An inquest has opened into the death of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe, as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death and a man remains charged with her murder. Exeter Coroner’s Court heard that Ann Widdecombe, 78, was found unresponsive with visible injuries at her home in Haytor, Dartmoor, after colleagues became concerned when they were unable to contact her. An employee discovered Miss Widdecombe at the property on 9 July.

Murder charge

Police have since charged Joshua Kerry, 28, with murder. He was arrested in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, around 300 miles from Miss Widdecombe’s home. Following his arrest, Kerry was also re-arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. Investigators have said they are continuing to examine whether there was a political motive behind the alleged attack, describing it as an “active avenue” of their inquiry.

Inquest adjourned

Opening the inquest, Senior Coroner Philip Spinney said a post-mortem examination had not yet established Miss Widdecombe’s cause of death. He adjourned the proceedings to allow the criminal investigation to continue and expressed his condolences to her family. Detectives believe Miss Widdecombe was killed at around 12.30pm on 8 July. The court heard her final interview had been recorded only minutes before the suspected attack.

Hundreds of lines of inquiry

Police did not formally confirm a murder investigation until the afternoon of 10 July. A 26-year-old man who was initially arrested during the investigation was later released without charge. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation. He said detectives are examining “any wider activity” Kerry may have been involved in and are pursuing more than 800 lines of inquiry.

Political career

Miss Widdecombe served as the Conservative MP for Maidstone, and later Maidstone and The Weald, between 1987 and 2010. During her parliamentary career she held a number of ministerial positions under Sir John Major’s government before later becoming a prominent broadcaster and commentator. She also found a new audience when she appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and, more recently, served as a spokesperson for Reform UK. Joshua Kerry has been charged with murder, and the criminal proceedings are now active. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.