Police Release E-fit After Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Woman in Gosport

Police have released an E-fit image of a man they want to identify after a woman reported seeing a man expose himself in a residential street in Gosport. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary is appealing for information following the incident, which happened in Beryton Road at around 8.15am on Thursday 16 July.

Woman confronted by indecent exposure

Officers say a 25-year-old woman witnessed a man indecently exposing himself. Police confirmed the man did not attempt to speak to or touch the woman before leaving the area. As part of their investigation, detectives have now issued an E-fit image of a man they believe may have been in the area at the time and are urging the public to help identify him.

Suspect description

The man is described as:

White

Around 40 years old

Approximately 5ft 10in tall

tall Skinny build

Bald

Unshaven with unkempt facial hair

At the time of the incident, he was wearing:

A plain black tracksuit top

Black tracksuit bottoms

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man depicted in the E-fit, or who has information that could assist the investigation, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 44260339713, or report information via the force’s website. Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Beryton Road area around the time of the incident and may have witnessed anything suspicious.