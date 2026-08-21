11-year-old girl suffers life-changing injuries in A30 crash near Tedburn St Mary

An 11-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries following a serious collision on the A30 in Devon.

Emergency services were called at around 12.40pm on Thursday, 20 August, following a two-vehicle collision involving a Volkswagen Polo and a Ford Ranger.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway near the Fingle Glen junction at Tedburn St Mary.

An 11-year-old girl travelling in the Volkswagen suffered serious, life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Bristol Children’s Hospital, where she remains.

The female driver of the Volkswagen and two other children travelling in the same vehicle were taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the woman remains in hospital.

All four casualties from the Volkswagen are from Monmouth in South Wales.

The A30 was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and officers carried out an examination of the scene. The road fully reopened in both directions at around 8.40pm.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Police particularly want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting log 370 of 20 August 2026 or occurrence 50260222614.