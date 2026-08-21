Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

AIRLIFTED 11-year-old girl suffers life-changing injuries in A30 crash near Tedburn St Mary

11-year-old girl suffers life-changing injuries in A30 crash near Tedburn St Mary

An 11-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries following a serious collision on the A30 in Devon.

Emergency services were called at around 12.40pm on Thursday, 20 August, following a two-vehicle collision involving a Volkswagen Polo and a Ford Ranger.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway near the Fingle Glen junction at Tedburn St Mary.

An 11-year-old girl travelling in the Volkswagen suffered serious, life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Bristol Children’s Hospital, where she remains.

The female driver of the Volkswagen and two other children travelling in the same vehicle were taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the woman remains in hospital.

All four casualties from the Volkswagen are from Monmouth in South Wales.

The A30 was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and officers carried out an examination of the scene. The road fully reopened in both directions at around 8.40pm.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Police particularly want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting log 370 of 20 August 2026 or occurrence 50260222614.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DEATH PROBE Police appeal for witnesses after woman dies following unexplained incident in Ramsgate

UK News
Strangler jailed after brutal attack on woman in Chatham

STANGLER JAILED Strangler jailed after brutal attack on woman in Chatham

Court News, UK News
Family pay moving tribute to motorcyclist killed in Chiseldon crash

TRIBUTES PAID Family pay moving tribute to motorcyclist killed in Chiseldon crash

UK News
Two men arrested after pub assault leaves man with head injury in Dartford

PUB ATTACK Two men arrested after pub assault leaves man with head injury in Dartford

Crime, UK News
5 Easily Missed Issues That Could Affect an MOT in Belfast

5 Easily Missed Issues That Could Affect an MOT in Belfast

UK News
Teenager cleared of murdering 16-year-old Shayne Hambakachere in Chippenham

CLEARED OF MURDER Teenager cleared of murdering 16-year-old Shayne Hambakachere in Chippenham

UK News
Police warning after 500 partridges stolen from Test Valley farm

BIRD APPEAL Police warning after 500 partridges stolen from Test Valley farm

UK News
Man jailed after strangling, sexually assaulting and beating woman in her Wiltshire home

BEATEN AND ATTACK Man jailed after strangling, sexually assaulting and beating woman in her Wiltshire home

Court News, Crime, UK News
Man’s death in Truro remains unexplained as arrested man released without charge

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Man’s death in Truro remains unexplained as arrested man released without charge

Crime, UK News
Woman dies after falling from bridge onto A45 and being struck by vehicles

FALLEN FROM A BRIDGE Woman dies after falling from bridge onto A45 and being struck by vehicles

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man jailed after subjecting woman to prolonged ordeal of violence and strangulation

DESPERATE EFFORTS Man jailed after subjecting woman to prolonged ordeal of violence and strangulation

Court News, UK News
Man jailed after subjecting woman to prolonged ordeal of violence and strangulation

Man jailed after subjecting woman to prolonged ordeal of violence and strangulation

Court News, UK News
County lines dealer jailed after vulnerable cuckooing victim bravely speaks out

CUCKOOING County lines dealer jailed after vulnerable cuckooing victim bravely speaks out

Court News, Crime, UK News
County lines dealer jailed after vulnerable cuckooing victim bravely speaks out

County lines dealer jailed after vulnerable cuckooing victim bravely speaks out

Court News, Crime, UK News
Nottinghamshire firefighters tackle 910 outdoor fires during exceptionally challenging summer

EXCEPTIONAL SUMMER Nottinghamshire firefighters tackle 910 outdoor fires during exceptionally challenging summer

UK News
Nottinghamshire firefighters tackle 910 outdoor fires during exceptionally challenging summer

Nottinghamshire firefighters tackle 910 outdoor fires during exceptionally challenging summer

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MIGRANT CRISIS Two more men jailed over Epping protest disorder as prison sentences top 17 years

Court News, UK News

Two more men jailed over Epping protest disorder as prison sentences top 17 years

Court News, UK News

LSD AND ECSTASY Drug dealer jailed after police seize £50,000 cash and huge haul of cocaine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy

Court News, Crime, UK News

Drug dealer jailed after police seize £50,000 cash and huge haul of cocaine, heroin, LSD and ecstasy

Court News, Crime, UK News
Dramatic rescue after people reportedly trapped in smoke-filled car near Wood Lane Dagenham

SMOKE FILLED Dramatic rescue after people reportedly trapped in smoke-filled car near Wood Lane Dagenham

UK News
Dramatic rescue after people reportedly trapped in smoke-filled car near Wood Lane Dagenham

Dramatic rescue after people reportedly trapped in smoke-filled car near Wood Lane Dagenham

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
11-year-old girl suffers life-changing injuries in A30 crash near Tedburn St Mary

AIRLIFTED 11-year-old girl suffers life-changing injuries in A30 crash near Tedburn St Mary

UK News
11-year-old girl suffers life-changing injuries in A30 crash near Tedburn St Mary

11-year-old girl suffers life-changing injuries in A30 crash near Tedburn St Mary

UK News

MIGRANT CLASH Migrants clash with French police as officers stop small boat launch to Britain

UK News

Migrants clash with French police as officers stop small boat launch to Britain

UK News
Cocaine dealer caught after CCTV linked anonymous drugs phone to his Audi

CCTV LINK Cocaine dealer caught after CCTV linked anonymous drugs phone to his Audi

UK News
Cocaine dealer caught after CCTV linked anonymous drugs phone to his Audi

Cocaine dealer caught after CCTV linked anonymous drugs phone to his Audi

UK News
Watch Live